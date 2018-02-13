EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:24, 13 February 2018 | GMT +6

    Yuliya Galysheva: I refused to perform for another country

    None
    None
    PYEOONGCHANG. KAZINFORM - A press conference was held in PyeongChang with participation of Kazakhstan's bronze winner of the  XXIII Winter Olympic Games Yuliya Galysheva.    

    At the press conference Yuliya Galysheva said she had been offered citizenship in different countries which she rejected.  "I received offers from Canada and Russia. I refused to change citizenship and perform for another country. This will not happen in the future also", said the athlete.

    Yelena Kruglykhina, the coach of Kazakhstan's national team, said "citizenship proposals came to Yuliya before the Sochi Olympics."

    null null 

     

     

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!