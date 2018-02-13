Yuliya Galysheva: I refused to perform for another country

PYEOONGCHANG. KAZINFORM - A press conference was held in PyeongChang with participation of Kazakhstan's bronze winner of the XXIII Winter Olympic Games Yuliya Galysheva.

At the press conference Yuliya Galysheva said she had been offered citizenship in different countries which she rejected. "I received offers from Canada and Russia. I refused to change citizenship and perform for another country. This will not happen in the future also", said the athlete.

Yelena Kruglykhina, the coach of Kazakhstan's national team, said "citizenship proposals came to Yuliya before the Sochi Olympics."



