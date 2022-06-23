EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    11:59, 23 June 2022 | GMT +6

    Yuriy Natarov becomes new Kazakhstan national ITT champion

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Yuriy Natarov won the individual time trial of the Kazakhstan National Championships, which started today in Burabay in the north of Kazakhstan. Astana Qazaqstan Team rider covered a 30-km-long distance in 37 minutes and 46 seconds. Igor Chzhan finished second (+0.51), while Anton Kuzmin completed the podium with third place (+1.20), Kazinform cites the club’s press service.

    «I’ve just arrived in Kazakhstan last night after a set of races in France and therefore I was not sure about my legs, so, just tried to do my best in today’s race. And I’m happy that I was able to show good time, enough to bring me the title of the National champion. It’s always a great pleasure to perform at homeland, and of course I will be proud to show the National champion’s jersey at the WorldTour level», said Yuriy Natarov, who won the Elite Kazakhstan Championships for the first time.

    Meanwhile, in Under 23 category the riders of Astana Qazaqstan Development Team took the whole podium of the individual time trial race: Daniil Pronskiy became the new U23 Kazakhstan Champion, Andrey Remkhe took the silver medal, while Nicolas Vinokurov completed the podium with bronze medal.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Cycling
