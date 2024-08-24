Yurt in Karakalpakstan included into Guinness World Records Book

A yurt in the Ok Kush (White Bird) complex in Nukus, which has recently hosted the Uzbek President’s meeting with businessmen, has been officially recognized by the Guinness World Records as the world’s biggest non-collapsible yurt, Kazinform News Agency cites gazeta.uz.

The Karakalpak yurt is 40.5 meters in diameter and 22 meters in height, the Tourism Committee of the Uzbek Ministry of Ecology, Environmental Protection and Climate Change said.

The ceremony of presenting the Guinness World Records certificate was held on August 22 and was attended by Advisor to the President of Uzbekistan Tursinhan Khudaibergenov, Chairman of the Jokargy Kenes of the Republic of Karakalpakstan Amanbai Orynbaev and others.

Photo credit: gazeta.uz

On August 20, the yurt hosted the meeting of the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, with more than 300 entrepreneurs from all regions of the country. Various cultural events and forums are planned to be organized here.

The Ok Kush complex covers the area of 50 hectares. After the meeting, the Uzbek President surveyed an exhibition of the yurts of Turkic peoples, namely, Karakalpak, Kazakh, Turkmen, Kyrgyz, Bashkir and those brought from some districts of Karakalpakstan.