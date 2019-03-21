Yurts emerge at EXPO town in Astana as Nauryz celebrations sweep the city

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Crowds of people have started gathering in the territory of the EXPO town in Astana since early morning. Celebrations of the main spring holiday Nauryz have kicked off in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform reports.

17 yurts have been set up in the territory of the EXPO town.



At the EXPO town residents and guests of the city will enjoy performance of Kazakh ensembles and dance troupes, traditional sports competitions, see exhibitions of national costumes, and attend concerts of local pop stars.



