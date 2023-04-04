Yury Ilyin keeps his Minister of Emergencies post

ASTANA. KAZINFORM By a presidential decree, Yury Ilyin has been appointed Minister of Emergencies of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing the press office of Akorda.

Ilya Ilyin was born on April 9, 1968, in Kuibyshev city of RSFSR. In 1989, he graduated from the Alma-Ata Higher Combined Arms Command School named after I.S. Konev. In 2017, he obtained a diploma of lawyer from the Turan University.

Since August 1989 – motorized rifle platoon commander of the 73rd Guards Motor Rifle Regiment of the 2nd Guards Motorized Rifle Division of the Moscow Military District;

Since June 1990 – motorized rifle platoon commander of the 1st Guards Motor Rifle Regiment of the 2nd Guards Motor Rifle Division of the Moscow Military District;

Since July 1992 – teacher of 390 Civil Defense courses in Sumy Oblast, Ukraine;

Since July 1993 – Deputy Head of 390 Civil Defense courses of the Sumy Oblast, Ukraine;

Since August 1996 – senior officer of the training center of the Almaty oblast Department for Emergency Situations;

Since June 1998 – Head of the Civil Defense Division of the Almaty city Department for Emergency situations;

Since June 1999 – Deputy Head of the Almaty city Department for Emergency situations;

Since March 2005 – Deputy Head of the Department for Emergency situations of the city of Almaty;

Since December 2011 – Acting Head of the Department for mobilization training, civil defense, organization of prevention and response to accidents and natural disasters of Almaty city;

Since January 2012 – Head of the Department for mobilization training, civil defense, organization of prevention and response to accidents and natural disasters of the city of Almaty;

Since March 2013 – Deputy Mayor of Almaty city;

Since October 2015 – State Comptroller of the Department of State Control and Organizational-Territorial Work of the Administration of President of the Republic of Kazakhstan;

From April 2016 to September 2020 – Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan;

Since September 2020 – Minister for Emergencies of the Republic of Kazakhstan.