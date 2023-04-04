Yury Ilyin keeps his Minister of Emergencies post
Ilya Ilyin was born on April 9, 1968, in Kuibyshev city of RSFSR. In 1989, he graduated from the Alma-Ata Higher Combined Arms Command School named after I.S. Konev. In 2017, he obtained a diploma of lawyer from the Turan University.
Since August 1989 – motorized rifle platoon commander of the 73rd Guards Motor Rifle Regiment of the 2nd Guards Motorized Rifle Division of the Moscow Military District;
Since June 1990 – motorized rifle platoon commander of the 1st Guards Motor Rifle Regiment of the 2nd Guards Motor Rifle Division of the Moscow Military District;
Since July 1992 – teacher of 390 Civil Defense courses in Sumy Oblast, Ukraine;
Since July 1993 – Deputy Head of 390 Civil Defense courses of the Sumy Oblast, Ukraine;
Since August 1996 – senior officer of the training center of the Almaty oblast Department for Emergency Situations;
Since June 1998 – Head of the Civil Defense Division of the Almaty city Department for Emergency situations;
Since June 1999 – Deputy Head of the Almaty city Department for Emergency situations;
Since March 2005 – Deputy Head of the Department for Emergency situations of the city of Almaty;
Since December 2011 – Acting Head of the Department for mobilization training, civil defense, organization of prevention and response to accidents and natural disasters of Almaty city;
Since January 2012 – Head of the Department for mobilization training, civil defense, organization of prevention and response to accidents and natural disasters of the city of Almaty;
Since March 2013 – Deputy Mayor of Almaty city;
Since October 2015 – State Comptroller of the Department of State Control and Organizational-Territorial Work of the Administration of President of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
From April 2016 to September 2020 – Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Since September 2020 – Minister for Emergencies of the Republic of Kazakhstan.