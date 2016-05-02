EN
    22:14, 02 May 2016

    Z. Diyas advanced to quarterfinals of ITF tournament in France

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Zarina Diays playing in pair with Ukrainian Marina Zanevskaya advanced to the quarterfinals of the ITF tournament in France in women's doubles. The prize fund of the tournament is 100 thousand US dollars.

    To reach this stage Diyas and Zanevskaya beat Akgul Amanmuradova from Uzbekistan and Lidiya Morozova from Belarus - 7:5, 7:5. Diays and Zanevskaya will face the winner of the match between Cristina-Andreea Mitu from Rumania and Demi Schuurs from the Netherlands and Anastasiya Pivovarova from Russia and Prarthana Thombare from India.

