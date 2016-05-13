EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:53, 13 May 2016 | GMT +6

    Z. Diyas advanced to quarterfinals of ITF tournament in Slovakia

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Zarina Diyas advanced to the quarterfinals of the ITF tennis tournament in Slovakia in women's singles. The prize fund of the tournament is USD 100 thousand, Sports.kz informs.

    Z. Diyas defeated Dutch tennis player Arantxa Ruth with the score 6:2, 6:3 to advance to the quarterfinals.

    Diays will have to face the winner of the match between Polish Magda Linette and another Polish tennis player Paula Kania next.

    Tags:
    Sport Tennis News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!