    13:32, 04 February 2016 | GMT +6

    Z. Diyas evened score in Kazakhstan-Chinese Taipei tennis match

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The group stage of the Federation Cup is held these days in Thailand, Sports.kz informs.

    The national women's tennis team of Kazakhstan plays against the team of Chinese Taipei today.

    Zarina Diyas has defeated Su-Wei Hsieh of Chinese Taipei 6:3, 6:1 to tie the score at 1:1.

    The winner will be decided in women's doubles where Galina Voskoboyeva and Yaroslava Shvedova face Hao-Ching Chan and Yung-Jan Chan.

    Sport Tennis News
