Z. Diyas retained 34th place in WTA rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Zarina Siyas retained her 34th position in the undated WTA rankings.

As of today, Z. Diyas is the best representative of Kazakhstani tennis in the rankings. Another Kazakhstan Yaroslava Shvedova lost several positions and is currently ranked 77 th, Yuliya Putintseva is now ranked 95 th. American Serena Williams tops the rankings, Petra Kvitova from Czech Republic is second and Simona Halep from Romania is third.

In the women's doubles, Y. Shvedova retained her 21 st place and Z. Diyas dropped to 91 st, Sports.kz informs.