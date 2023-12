ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 14TH number of the WTA, German Andrea Petkovic has not managed to advance into the fourth round of Wimbledon. She was stopped by 27-years-old Kazakhstani Zarina Diyas who is ranked 34th in the WTA - 5:7, 4:6.

Z. Diyas will face M. Sharapova in the next round, Sports.kz.