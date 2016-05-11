EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:37, 11 May 2016 | GMT +6

    Z. Judah: Jacobs will beat Golovkin

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 38-year-old American boxer Zab Judah thinks that Daniel Jacobs has all the qualities to beat Gennady GGG Golovkin, Sports.kz informs.

    "Danny gonna get him...I think Danny has a terrific boxing fundamentals...he's a great boxer...Triple G, the first time he meet a real, real boxer that's gonna slip and counter his ass, you gonna be in for a long night," stated former world champion Zab Judah, who explains why he thinks middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs is the man to beat hard-hitting middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin, Sports.kz referred to Hypefight.com.

    Tags:
    Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!