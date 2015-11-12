Z. Zidane presented official ball of Euro-2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Famous retired football player Zinedine Zidane presented the official football of the upcoming European Championship 2016, which will take place in France, Vesti.kz reports.

"I am proud to unveil 'Beau Jeu', the official match ball of Euro 2016," Zidane wrote on Instagram.

The ball was called 'Beau Jeu' (Bbeautiful game). The ball also has colors of the French flag - blue, white and red. The silver part symbolizes the European Cup.

"The design of the ball includes blue, white and red colors - in style of the French flag. The silver part symbolizes the European Cup. Besides, the ball has the silhouette of letters E-U-R-O and digits 2016," the official website of the UEFA informs.

The UEFA European Championship will be held in France from June 10 through July 10.