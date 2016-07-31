EN
    12:45, 31 July 2016 | GMT +6

    Zab Judah: It&#39;s not impossible for Brook to beat Golovkin

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - American professional boxer Zab Judah gave a short interview to EsNews, where he shared his thoughts about the upcoming fight between Kell Brook and Gennady Golovkin, Sports.kz informs.

    "I think this is going to be a good fight. Everybody is saying that Brook is small, and he can't be considered a serious opposition for Golovkin, but it will matter during the fight. Roy Jones started at 160 pounds and fought at super heavyweight. Nothing is impossible," Judah said.

    The Golovkin-Brook fight is scheduled to take place at the O2 Arena in London on September 10.

     

