ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani weightlifter Alexander Zaichikov won a gold medal in men's 105 kg at the Houston IWF World Championship.

Zaichikov’s total score was 421 kg (191 kg in snatch and 230 kg in clean & jerk). Russian sportsman David Bejanyan became a silver medal holder with 411 kg (180+231) and Latvian Artūrs Plēsnieks became the third with 405 kg (179+226).