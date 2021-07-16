Zara Darken of Kazakhstan reaches semifinal of tournament in France

NUR-SULTAN. KAIZNFORM – The quarterfinal matches of La Balle Mimosa Loire-Atlantique – the U14 Tennis Europe Junior Tour event wrapped up in Paris, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

In the quarterfinal match lasted for 3 hours and 10 minutes Zara Darken of Kazakhstan beat Scarlet Herington 5-7, 7-5, 6-0.

The Kazakhstani is to take on Laura Simsonova of the Czech Republic in the semifinal.