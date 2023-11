ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani tennis player Zarina Diyas has qualified into the ITF finals in China.

In the semi-final, the No1 of Kazakhstan confidently won over Australian Arina Rodionova – 6:2, 6:3.

At the final stage with the $100,000 prize fund, Zarina Diyas will play against the winner of Zhao Yang-Saisai Zheng match.