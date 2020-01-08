Zarina Diyas advanced into Shenzhen Open 2020 quarter finals

SHENZHEN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Zarina Diyas advanced into the 1/4 finals of Shenzhen Open 2020, Kazinform reported with the reference to Prosports.kz.

In the 1/8 finals Zarina crashed Anna Blinkova of Russia, 6: 1, 6: 7 (9:11), 6: 4.

In the next round Diyas will face Spaniard Garbine Muguruza.

The Shenzhen Open is a professional international women's tennis tournament. It is played on the first days of the New Year on hard courts in Shenzhen. Its prize fund is USD 750,000.