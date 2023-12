NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani female tennis player Zarina Diyas has reached the second qualifying round of the ATP Tour Masters 1000 event - Madrid Open, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

In the first qualifying round the Kazakhstani defeated Martina Trevisan of Italy 6-2; 6-4.

Diyas is to take on Ukrainian Kateryna Kozlova in the final qualifying round to reach the main draw of the tournament.