EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:45, 29 June 2015 | GMT +6

    Zarina Diyas beats Flavia Pennetta at Ladies&#39; Wimbledon Singles

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today started the main events of the largest grass tennis tournament of the year - Wimbledon.

    24th seed Italian tennis player Flavia Pennetta has failed to overcome the barrier of the first round of Wimbledon, losing to Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan - 3/6, 6/2, 4/6, sports.kz informs. Thus, Diyas has passed to the second round of the competition where she will face the winner of the match Lin Zhu (China) vs Aleksandra Sosnovich (Belarus).

    Tags:
    Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!