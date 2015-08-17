EN
    11:17, 17 August 2015 | GMT +6

    Zarina Diyas climbed one position up in WTA rankings

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Women's Tennis Association updated the rankings of the best women tennis players of the world, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz citing Nur.kz.

    Thus, the best tennis player of Kazakhstan, Zarina Diyas, climbed one position up in the WTA rankings (33 rd place).

    Another tennis player of Kazakhstan Yuliya Putintseva also improved one position in the rankings (77 th place).

    Yaroslava Shvedova is also ascending in the rankings (106 th place).

    Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova and Simona Halep are occupying the first three places of the rankings. No changes in the top five.

