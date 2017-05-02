Zarina Diyas climbs 36 positions in WTA ranking

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh tennis player Diyas climbed up to the 151st position in the latest Women's Tennis Association (WTA) rankings, reports Sports.kz.

Top-rated Kazakh player Yulia Putintseva lost one position, having moved to the 32nd place. Yaroslav Shvedov retained his 51st position.

Top 3 hasn't changed: 1. Serena Williams (USA), 2. Angelique Kerber (Germany), 3. Karolína Plíšková (Czech Republic).

In doubles, Shvedova remained 13th, and Galina Voskoboyeva dropped from 115th to 117th position.