    13:54, 24 April 2017 | GMT +6

    Zarina Diyas climbs 52 lines up in WTA ranking

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM WTA has updated its weekly rating, Kazinform learnt from Sports.kz.    

    Serena Williams from the U.S. tops the ranking in women's singles. German Angelique Kerber stands the second and Czech player Karolína Plíšková ranks the third.

    Kazakhstani tennis players' positions have not changed. Yulia Putintseva stands the 31st, Yaroslava Shvedova is the 51st. Zarina Diyas moved from the 239th line to the 187th.

    In women's doubles, Shvedova remains the 13th.

     

    Sport
