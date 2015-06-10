Zarina Diyas edges out Francesca Schiavone in Nottingham

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's highest ranked tennis player Zarina Diyas (world №32) has sneaked into the second round of the WTA's Aegon Open Nottingham with prize fund of $250,000, Sports. kz reports.

In the first round match the 21-year-old defeated Francesca Schiavone of Italy in two straight sets 7:6, 7:6. The Kazakhstani needed almost two hours to topple the 2010 Roland Garros champion. This was the first time the opponents met. Diyas will next face qualifier Sachia Vickery of the U.S. who defeated Chinese Wang Qiang in Round 1.