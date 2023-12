SHENZHEN. KAZINFORM – Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan lost in the quarterfinals of the 2020 Shenzhen Open in China, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

She was routed by sixth-seeded Gabine Muguruza of Spain in three-set match 4-6, 6-2, 4-6.

Another representative of Kazakhstan Elena Rybakina is set to face off with Belgian Elise Mertens.