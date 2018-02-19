EN
    Zarina Diyas loses in 2018 Dubai qualifying draw finals

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's №1 Zarina Diyas lost in two sets to Ukrainian tennis player Lesia Tsurenko in the qualifying draw finals of the WTA Premier tournament in Dubai, SPORTINFORM reports.

    Today the Ukrainian tennis player was more than a match for Diyas and easily won scoring 1-6, 2-6.

    It is to be recalled that the Kazakh athlete lost to Tsurenko for the first time. Diyas defeated the Ukranian in their first two encounters.

    The tournament in Dubai will last until February 25. The prize fund is $733,900.

     

