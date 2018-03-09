Zarina Diyas loses to Serena Williams

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - World №53 Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan played a match against 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, USA, SPORTINFORM correspondent reports.

In the match, Serena Williams defeated Zarina Diyas (7-5, 6-3).

It is noteworthy to mention that the U.S. tennis player has won 3 matches vs. Zarina Diyas, while the latter has never beaten Williams. For Serena, it has been her first match after a 14-month layoff.

Yulia Putintseva will have her second match at the tournament in Indian Wells tonight, at 1.00 a.m. Astana time.