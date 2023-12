ASTANA. KAZINFORM The US open tournament in tennis opened in New York yesterday.

Kazakhstani tennis player Zarina Diyas completed her single event having lost to Slovenian Polona Hercog in two sets with 2:5 and 5:7 scores. Thus, in ladies single tournament Kazakhstan will be represented by Yuliya Putintseva, who will play against Ukrainian Katerina Bondarenko.