Zarina Diyas plunges in WTA rankings, ends 2015 season

Kazakhstan's №1 in tennis Zarina Diyas has tumbled in the WTA updated rankings, Sports.kz reports.

The 21-year-old Diyas slid three spots down to №45 of the rankings. Recall that Zarina's highest ranking was №31 in January 2015. Her compatriot Yulia Putintseva lost one spot and landed №80 of the rankings. Yaroslava Shvedova, on the contrary, moved three spots up to №86. Tennis legend Serena Williams tops the rankings. Romanian Simona Halep and Russian Maria Sharapova rounded up the top three. It is worth mentioning that Zarina Diyas announced that her 2015 season is over with an Instagram post for her fans on Monday.