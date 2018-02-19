Zarina Diyas proceeds to 2018 Dubai qualifying draw finals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani tennis player Zarina Diyas (№54 WTA) has qualified for the finals of the WTA Premier tournament in Dubai, SPORTINFORM reports.

In her second game at the tournament, Diyas beat Russia's Veronica Kudermetova (world №237) 6-0, 7-5.

Today Zarina will face Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko ( world №40).

Diyas and Tsurenko met twice in the past, with Kazakhstani winning both games.

The match is scheduled to begin at 2.30 AST.