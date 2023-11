ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani tennis player Zarina Diyas won over Germany’s Carina Witthöft 2:6, 6:4, 6:2 at the Roland Garros open tournament in France.

The match lasted for two hours and three minutes. Zarina converted 5 brake points and lost serve for four times. She made 32 winners and 22 unforced errors, while Witthöft made 27 and 21 respectively.

In the second round, Diyas will face Romanian Simona Halep.