    15:07, 15 February 2021 | GMT +6

    Zarina Diyas reaches WTA tournament 1/8 finals in Melbourne

    MELBOURNE. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani tennis player Zarina Diyas has reached the third round of Phillip Island Trophy WTA250 in Melbourne, Australia, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    In the second round of Phillip Island Trophy WTA250WTA world number 83 Diyas outplayed 96th-seeded Romanian Ana Bogdan 6:4, 5:7, 6:2. The match between the two lasted for 2h and 19 minutes.

    Diyas will face the winner of the match between American Madison Brengle or Canadian Bianca Vanessa Andreescu in the 1/8 finals.


    Kazakhstan Sport Events Tennis
