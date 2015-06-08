Zarina Diyas retains 32nd WTA spot, Maria Sharapova out of Top 3

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Yulia Putintseva has moved six spots up in the updated WTA rankings this week, Vesti.kz says.

The 20-year-old Putintseva is currently placed 93rd. Zarina Diyas, Kazakhstan's highest ranked tennis player, retained the 32nd place in the rankings. Yaroslava Shvedova, the 2015 Roland Garros women's doubles finalist, fell from №69 to №76.

The 2015 Roland Garros title winner Serena Williams tops the rankings. Czech Petra Kvitova sneaked into the top 3 and rose to №2. Romanian Simona Halep is ranked 3rd.

Former №2 Maria Sharapova of Russia slid to the 4th place. Another Czech tennis player and the 2015 Roland Garros finalist Lucie Safarova leapfrogged to №7.