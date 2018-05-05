EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:05, 05 May 2018 | GMT +6

    Zarina Diyas to face Olympic champion at Madrid Open

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh female tennis player Zarina Diyas will play against Puerto Rican Monica Puig at the start of Madrid Open, Sportinform reports.

    Diyas played her last match against Italian Sara Errani (0-2) in Rabat. As to Puig, last time she lost in two sets to Hungarian Tímea Babosin Monterrey.

    Two years ago, Monica Puig won a gold medal in singles at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio.

    The match between Zarina Diyas and Monica Puig will be held tomorrow, May 6. It will begin at 2:00 p.m. Astana time. The winner's pot of the tournament equals EUR 7.5 million.

     

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!