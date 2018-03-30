Zarina Diyas to get back to WTA top 50

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Zarina Diyas will again rank among the world's top 50 strongest tennis players according to the Women's Tennis Association, SPORTINFORM reports.

To qualify for quarterfinals of the 2018 Miami Open, our compatriot played against No.5 seed Karolína Plíšková of the Czech Republic, who was a finalist of the 2016 US Open. In the second set of the match, Diyas was forced to retire injured. As the tennis player got into the fourth round, she will move from 56th to 48th in the WTA rankings.

It is worth mentioning that Zarina Diyas has been suited up for the participation in the Charleston Open that starts on April 2.

Photo courtesy of qsport.kz