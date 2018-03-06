EN
    16:04, 06 March 2018 | GMT +6

    Zarina Diyas to play against Serena Williams on March 8

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The rivals of Kazakhstan's female tennis players in the first round of the WTA tournament in Indian Wells, the US, have been named, Kazinform refers to SPORTINFORM.

    Zarina Diyas will play against Serena Williams, 23-time champion of the Grand Slam tournaments.

    1/64 finals game between Diyas and Williams will take place at night on March 8. The match will begin at 1.00a.m. Astana time.

    Serena and Zarina had played twice, with Serena winning both times.

    Another Kazakhstani tennis player Yuliya Putintseva (world #81) will play against Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck  in 1/64 final. 

     

     

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
