Zarina Diyas wins at start of Cincinnati Masters qualifiers

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Zarina Diyas managed to overcome the first qualifying round of the Premier 5 category tournament to be held in Cincinnati from 12th to 19th August, Sports.kz reports.

In the opening match, Diyas defeated Evgeniya Rodina of Russia in two sets scoring 7-5, 6-3. The match lasted for 1 hour and 37 minutes.

Zarina Diyas's next opponent will be Estonian player Kaia Kanepi.