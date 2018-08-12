EN
    10:58, 12 August 2018 | GMT +6

    Zarina Diyas wins at start of Cincinnati Masters qualifiers

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Zarina Diyas managed to overcome the first qualifying round of the Premier 5 category tournament to be held in Cincinnati from 12th to 19th August, Sports.kz reports.

    In the opening match, Diyas defeated Evgeniya Rodina of Russia in two sets scoring 7-5, 6-3. The match lasted for 1 hour and 37 minutes.

    Zarina Diyas's next opponent will be Estonian player Kaia Kanepi.

     

