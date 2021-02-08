EN
    Zarina Diyas wins first round match at Australian Open 2021

    In the first round of the Australian Open, WTA number 81 Diyas beat world’s 88th seed Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia in two sets 6:2, 7:5. The match between the two lasted for 1h and 22 min.

    The Kazakhstani’s next opponent is Croatian Bernarda Pera.

    It was earlier reported that another Kazakhstani Yaroslava Shvedova had been defeated by Italian Camila Giorgi in the first round of the Australian Open.


