ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Zarina Diyas (242nd WTA) won the ITF tournament in Nanning, China with a prize fund of 25 thousand dollars, Sports.kz reports.

In the final match Diyas defeated Lee Ya-Hsuan from Taipei (300 WTA) - 6-2, 6-3. Zarina hasn't lost a set in this tournament.

Last year, a 23-year-old Kazakh tennis player missed 7 month due to a hand injury and a follow-up surgery.