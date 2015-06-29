ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis players Zarina Diyas and Yulia Putintseva will kick off their 2015 Wimbledon campaigns in London today, Vesti.kz says.

The highest ranked WTA player of Kazakhstan Diyas will clash with the 24th seed Flavia Pennetta from Italy. As for Putintseva, she will face off with Marina Erakovic of New Zealand. Another representative of Kazakhstan Yaroslava Shvedova together with her women's doubles partner Cassey Dellacqua seeded 9th at the tournament will take on Gabriela Dabrowski from Canada and Alicja Rosolska from Poland. Meanwhile, it was reported that the 8th seed David Ferrer of Spain withdrew from the tournament due to elbow injury.