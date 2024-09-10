Zarina Sapirova brings Kazakhstan 9th Qazaq kuresi gold at World Nomad Games

Kazakhstan’s Zarina Sapirova grabbed a gold medal in the Qazaq kuresi (Kazakh-style wrestling) event at the 5th World Nomad Games held in Astana, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Zarina Sapirova of Kazakhstan claimed the Qazaq kuresi gold, adding up to a total of nine gold medals Team Kazakhstan has so far won in Qazaq kuresi at the ongoing World Nomad Games in the Kazakh capital of Astana.

To note, Qazaq kuresi competitions see the biggest number of participants among other national sports. A total of 274 athletes from 41 countries have been competing in two-day Qazaq kuresi events at the Games.

It’s worth to note that the 5th World Nomad Games will run through September 13 in the Kazakh capital of Astana.