    13:31, 02 December 2019 | GMT +6

    Zauresh Akasheva wins silver and bronze at Estonian Open table tennis tournament

    TALLINN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Zauresh Akasheva won a silver medal at the Estonian Open international table tennis tournament held from November 28 through December 1 in Tallinn, Kazinform learnt from the National Olympic Committee.

    Member of ATS east rent Białystok club, Akasheva also grabbed a bronze medal in head-to-head matches.

    More than 240 athletes from Algeria, Denmark, Germany, Iceland, Kazakhstan, China, Latvia, Lebanon, Poland, Czech Republic, Sweden, France, Finland and Estonia participated in the competition.

