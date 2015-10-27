Zauresh Amanzholova appointed deputy chairman of Nur Otan branch in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Zauresh Amanzholova has been appointed deputy chairman of the Almaty branch of Nur Otan party.

According to the press service of the party, previously she held the position of deputy Mayor of Almaty city. It is informed that the decision was unanimously accepted and supported at a meeting of the political bureau of Nur Otan branch in Almaty. Earlier, the position was held by Kenzhekhan Matyzhanov. At present he heads the municipal administration for religious affairs. Currently, the city branch of Nur Otan joins 654 primary organizations.