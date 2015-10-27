EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:20, 27 October 2015 | GMT +6

    Zauresh Amanzholova appointed deputy chairman of Nur Otan branch in Almaty

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Zauresh Amanzholova has been appointed deputy chairman of the Almaty branch of Nur Otan party.

    According to the press service of the party, previously she held the position of deputy Mayor of Almaty city. It is informed that the decision was unanimously accepted and supported at a meeting of the political bureau of Nur Otan branch in Almaty. Earlier, the position was held by Kenzhekhan Matyzhanov. At present he heads the municipal administration for religious affairs. Currently, the city branch of Nur Otan joins 654 primary organizations.

    Tags:
    Nur Otan Party Almaty Appointments, dismissals Parties and NGOs
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!