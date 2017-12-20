Zauresh Baimoldina, Natalya Godunova appointed as Central Election Commission members

ASTANA. KAZINFORM During a plenary session of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, it was decided to appoint Zauresh Baimoldina and Natalya Godunova as members of the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

It was Nurlan Nigmatulin, the Majilis Speaker, who nominated the candidates.

"Zauresh Baimoldina is a skilled and experienced professional. She has worked in the legal sphere for many years. She has a Candidate Degree in Law Sciences, and has written a number of civil law articles and textbooks," Chairman of the Committee for Legislation and Judicial Reform Nurlan Abdirov said making a report.

The MP noted that the Committee also supports Natalia Godunova as a candidate for another CEC member post.

Recall, Zauresh Baimoldina has held the post of Vice-Minister of Justice of the Republic of Kazakhstan, while Natalya Godunova worked as the Secretary of the Nur Otan Party.

It should be noted that the Majilis terminated the powers of Central Election Commission members Vladimir Foos and Marat Sarsembayev before the expiry of their terms.