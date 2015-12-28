Zautbek Turisbekov appointed Secretary of Nur Otan Party

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Zautbek Turisbekov has been appointed Secretary of Nur Otan People's Democratic Party, the press service of the Party says.

Z. Turisbekov graduated from the Kazakh Chemical-Technological Institute and Almaty Higher Party School. He served as Chairman of the Civil Service Affairs Agency, Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration, Governor of the South Kazakhstan region (in 1993-1997). In December 2003 he was appointed Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan. In 2007 he was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Uzbekistan. In 2009 - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Russia. April 2012 - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Ukraine. November 2012 - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Moldova.