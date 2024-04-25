Zayed Foundation signs agreement to establish centre for people of determination in Kazakhstan

The AVPN Global Conference 2024 continued its proceedings today at the St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort in Abu Dhabi under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, WAM reports.

The conference, which concludes today, has attracted a large number of investors, philanthropists, policymakers, and government energy officials from Asia to shed light on the urgent social and environmental challenges facing the region.

Over its three days, the conference discusses various topics including climate solutions, healthcare system efficiency, youth empowerment, and women's economic empowerment, with a focus on strategic philanthropy, impactful investment, and mixed financing.

On the sidelines of the conference, Abdulaziz Al Zaidi, Director of Projects and Programmes at the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, announced today the signing of an agreement with the government of Kazakhstan to establish a centre for people with disabilities as part of cooperation and strengthening relations between the two countries for comprehensive development in Kazakhstan.

He emphasised that the centre will specialise in cerebral palsy and disabilities, serving 5,000 people with disabilities annually in the capital, Astana, by providing the best services for their rehabilitation and social reintegration. Its area will be 1,500 square meters.

He added that after studying the situation, it became clear that there is an urgent need to establish this centre to complement the healthcare system in the Kazakh capital.