Zelensky asks China to provide Ukraine with additional test systems and medical equipment

KYIV. KAZINFORM - President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked China for the protective equipment and medical supplies, and asked the Chinese government to provide Ukraine with additional assistance to counter the spread of coronavirus, Ukrinform reports.

Zelensky said this during a meeting with Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Ukraine Fan Xianrong on Tuesday, the president’s press service reports.

«Volodymyr Zelensky thanked China for the medical equipment and noted the personal involvement of the Chinese ambassador in this issue. The president asked the Chinese government to provide additional assistance to Ukraine, since test systems, medical equipment and medicines are still needed,» the report reads.

Zelensky noted the efforts of the Chinese authorities to stabilize the spread of coronavirus.

He also emphasized Ukraine’s interest in examining the Chinese experience in combating this disease and establishing information exchange with Chinese medical specialists.

As reported, on March 23, a military aircraft delivered a batch of coronavirus test kits to the Boryspil International Airport (Kyiv) from Chinese Guangzhou. In particular, the aircraft delivered two types of test kits: for PCR (polymerase chain reaction) and 250 thousand tests for rapid diagnostics. The delivered cargo also included medical masks of various degrees of protection, disinfectants, ventilators and other means necessary to combat the spread of COVID-19.