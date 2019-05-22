Zelensky signs decree dissolving parliament, sets snap elections for July 21

KYIV. KAZINFORM Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree dissolving the Verkhovna Rada and setting early parliamentary elections for July 21.

The decree, No. 303/2019, has been posted on the website of the head of state, according to Ukrinform.



"Being guided by Part 2 of Article 77, Parts 6 and 7 of Article 83, paragraph 1 of Part 2 of Article 90 of the Constitution of Ukraine and in accordance with paragraphs 7 and 8 of Part 1 of Article 106 of the Constitution of Ukraine, I decree to terminate the powers of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of the eighth convocation ahead of schedule and set extraordinary elections to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for July 21, 2019," the decree reads.



According to the document, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine should ensure the financing of early parliamentary elections.



The decree comes into force on the day it is published.