Zelensky sworn in as Ukrainian president

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Volodymyr Zelensky has taken the oath of the Ukrainian president for loyalty to the Ukrainian people, Ukrinform reports.

The oath-taking ceremony took place at a solemn meeting of the Verkhovna Rada on Monday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

Zelensky read out the text of the oath by putting his hand on the Constitution of Ukraine and the Peresopnytsia Gospels.

After that, Verkhovna Rada Chairman Andriy Parubiy invited President Zelensky to take the official seat of the president of Ukraine in the Verkhovna Rada.

Head of the Central Election Commission Tetiana Slipachuk handed Zelensky the presidential ID card.

Head of the Constitutional Court Natalia Shaptala handed Zelensky the presidential sign, the presidential mace (bulava) and the stamp.