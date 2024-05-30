Zhaiyk River’s water descends

The Operational Headquarters for Emergency Situations of the Atyrau has provided a summary of the current level of the Zhaiyk (Ural) River in the area, Kazinform News Agency reports.

As of 8 a.m. on May 30, 2024 (compared to 8 a.m. on May 29):

The water level in the Inderbor village is 7 cm, reaching 968 cm, while the critical level is 845 cm.

The Makhambet district exhibited a two-centimeter decrease in water level, reaching 1,016 cm, while the critical level is 850 cm.

The water line of Atyrau is 600 cm, while the critical level is 550 cm.

The water level in the Zhanatalap village has remained unchanged, reaching 431 cm, while the critical level remained is at 500 cm.

The water level in the Erkinkala district is 388 cm. The critical level, however, remains at 450 cm.

As previously reported, the Minister for Emergency Situations Chingis Arinov conducted a visual inspection of the embankment dams along the Zhaiyk River. During his visit to the settlement of Zhalgansay in the Makhambet district, he observed the progress of work on pumping floodwaters.

On 22 May at 23:41 p.m. the dam burst at the entrance of the Zhalgansay village road. As a result, the water spread to the settlement. Over 450 thousand cubic meters of water were pumped out by special equipment during the day.

It is worth recalling that the floods hit several regions of Kazakhstan in late March, and on April 10, the state of emergency was declared in 10 of the 17 regions of the country: Abai, Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan and Ulytau. The Atyrau region has reached crisis point.