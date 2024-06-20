Zhaiyk River’s water level one meter above critical in Atyrau region

The Operational Headquarters for Emergency Situations of the Atyrau region has provided an updated summary of the current level of the Zhaiyk (Ural) River in the area, Kazinform News Agency reports.

As of 8 a.m. on June 20, 2024 (compared to 8 a.m. on June 18) the water line has descended as following:

The water level in Inderbor village has decreased by 9 cm, reaching 787 cm, while the critical level is 845 cm.

Makhambet district exhibited an eight-centimeter decrease in water level, reaching 943 cm, while the critical level is 850 cm.

The water line in Atyrau has descended by 2 cm, reaching 578 cm, while the critical level is 550 cm.

The water level in Zhanatalap village is 414 cm, while the critical level remained at 500 cm.

The water level in Erkinkala district has decreased by 2 cm, reaching 371 cm. The critical level, however, remains at 450 cm.

It is worth recalling that the floods hit several regions of Kazakhstan in late March, and on April 10, the state of emergency was declared in 10 of the 17 regions of the country: Abai, Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan and Ulytau.